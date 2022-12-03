AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 33,073 new COVID cases for Dec. 2 vs 34,980 a day earlier

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2022 10:19am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China reported 33,073 new COVID-19 infections for Dec. 2, of which 3,988 were symptomatic and 29,085 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with 34,980 new cases a day earlier – 4,278 symptomatic and 30,702 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 32,827 new local cases, of which 3,933 were symptomatic and 28,894 were asymptomatic, down from 34,772 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 331,952 cases with symptoms.

Case numbers are slipping as China loosens restrictions in some cities, including testing requirements and quarantine rules, and is expected to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine protocols in the coming days.

China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases

China’s capital Beijing reported 703 symptomatic and 2,610 asymptomatic cases, compared with 942 symptomatic and 3,026 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 27 symptomatic cases and 264 asymptomatic cases, compared with 26 symptomatic cases and 209 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 826 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 4,096 asymptomatic cases, compared with 654 symptomatic and 5,185 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 205 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 5,640 asymptomatic cases, compared with 189 symptomatic and 6,347 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

Covid pandemic COVID 19 lockdowns China’s COVID-19 lockdowns Covid vaccination

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 33,073 new COVID cases for Dec. 2 vs 34,980 a day earlier

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

US unveils high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

ECC decides to import urea; Rs8bn okayed for MPs’ schemes

Taxation-related issues of IT sector: FBR nominates IR Commissioners as focal persons

Maj-Gen Sharif made ISPR DG

SBP repays $1bn bond before due date

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

Read more stories