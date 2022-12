KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday hit all-time high on the local market, traders said. They mounted by Rs750 to Rs163500 per tola and Rs663 to Rs140157 per 10 grams.

Gold prices shoot up by Rs1,550/tola

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1799 per ounce. Silver prices inched up by Rs10 to Rs1780 per tola and Rs8.58 to Rs1526.06 per 10 grams, traders said.

