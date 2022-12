KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday saw a big hike on the local market, traders said. They shot up by Rs 1550 to Rs 162750 per tola and Rs 1329 to Rs 139532 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1780 per ounce.

Silver prices also grew by Rs 30 to Rs 1770 per tola and Rs 25.72 to Rs 1517.48 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022