AGL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
ANL 9.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.87%)
EPCL 50.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.39%)
FCCL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FNEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
GGGL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
KEL 2.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
OGDC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.69%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
TPLP 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.62%)
TREET 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
TRG 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
UNITY 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,268 Increased By 38.3 (0.9%)
BR30 15,882 Increased By 59.8 (0.38%)
KSE100 42,414 Increased By 342.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,689 Increased By 184.1 (1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

  • FIA arrested PTI's Swati over a controversial tweet against senior military officials
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 02:38pm
Follow us

The physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI) Senator Azam Swati was extended till December 3 by an Islamabad court on Tuesday over a case related to a controversial tweet against senior military officials, it was reported.

During the hearing in which Swati did not appear, Babar Awan, the PTI leader's lawyer, told Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Bashir that the senator should be exempted from appearing in court as he is facing life threats.

FIA again arrests Senator Azam Swati over controversial tweets

Judge Bashir directed the authorities concerned to present Swati in court via video link for the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) counsel requested the court to extend the senator's remand for six more days adding that further investigation was required into Swati's mobile phone and Twitter account.

The court granted FIA physical remand for four more days, instead of six.

Last week, FIA arrested Swati for the second time in less than two months.

A first information (FIR) report was registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

Swati’s arrest: IK openly expresses pent-up anger

In October, Swati was arrested for posting tweets against state institutions. After his arrest, Mazari wrote open letters to world human rights bodies, demanding his release.

“Pakistan has been engulfed in a political crisis in the aftermath of a ‘regime change scheme’ to remove the government of PM Khan and replace it with a combined opposition government with a bloated cabinet comprising primarily of members out on bail,” she wrote.

In August 2022, former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion”.

FIA Azam Swati

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

PD prepares $496m gas pipeline augmentation plan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing in China’s COVID controls

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Read more stories