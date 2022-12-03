Bilawal to visit US later this month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the United States later this month to chair the ministerial meeting of Group-77 being held in New York on December 15 and 16.

Diplomatic sources said that Bilawal will participate in several events at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, during the visit.

This will be the last meeting of the Group-77 under the chairmanship of Pakistan.

Pakistan took over the chairmanship of the group in January 2021. The Group 77 is chaired for one year. Cuba will assume the charge of Group-77 chairmanship in 2023.

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

The Group of 77 (G-77) was established on 15 June 1964 by 77 developing in Geneva. Although the members of the G-77 have increased to 134 countries, the original name was retained due to its historic significance.

The Group of 77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations, which provides the means for the countries of the South to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the United Nations system, and promote South-South cooperation for development.

