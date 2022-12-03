APNS condoles death

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of veteran journalist and playwright Imran Aslam, President, Jang - Geo Group.

The APNS acknowledges his role and contribution towards the development and promotion of media industry in Pakistan.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and his colleagues and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.—PR