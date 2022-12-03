PTI’s plan: PML-N taking a wait-and-see approach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is learnt to have decided to adopt ‘wait and see policy’ instead of taking any decision in a haste vis-à-vis tabling a no-trust motion against the incumbent chief minister or asking the CM to get a vote of confidence.

Sources claimed that the PML-N leaders held a consultative meeting at PML-N Secretariat, Model Town, on Friday which discussed in detail current political situation and announcement made by the PTI chairman to dissolve the Punjab and Sindh assemblies.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif chaired the meeting which was attended among others by Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazir Tarar, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Hamza Shahbaz, Malik Ahmed Khan, Attaullah Tarar and some party MPAs.

The sources claimed that participants of the meeting shared their views over threat posed by the PTI to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. One of the participants was of the view that Imran Khan is just making political moves to get political mileage. Neither has he (Imran) nor Parvez Elahi wanted dissolution of Punjab and KPK assemblies, the sources claimed.

The sources claimed that the PML-N decided to hold more consultation on the issue to tabling no-trust motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and asking him by the Governor to seek vote of confidence.

Talking to media, Special Assistant to PM and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar told media that a good number of MPAs are in touch with them and they do not want dissolution of assembly.

He said the PML-N government has devoted all its energies to put the country’s economy back on track and resolve the issues faced by the people. He said Ishaq Dar has vast experience and he is using all his abilities for economic stability and bringing down the inflation.

Reacting to the claim of PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi that former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had advised his party to support the PTI, the PML-N leader said they (army) are saying repeatedly that they are apolitical, such like utterances needs not to be made.

Responding to a query, he said that under the Constitution and law, no-confidence motion could be moved against the Chief Minister and he (CM) can also be asked to get vote of confidence even if the assembly is in session. He also claimed that Parvez Elahi does not want dissolution of assembly and he is asking the MPAs for this.

The PML-N leader said they are focusing on extending relief to the masses while Moonis Elahi is purchasing new vehicles. He regretted that every minister in Punjab is getting Rs 1.2 million salary. “We have different options; if they (PTI) dissolve the assembly we are ready for elections,” he said. However, we are trying to save the dissolution of assemblies, he added.

