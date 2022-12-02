AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
India to continue buying Russian oil: ministry source

Reuters Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 05:00pm
NEW DELHI: India will continue buying Russian oil because sanctions allow purchases provided that Western services are not used, an oil ministry source said on Friday.

The comment comes a day after European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which comes into effect on Dec. 5.

The cap, an idea proposed by the Group of Seven (G7) nations, is aimed at limiting funding for Russia's invasion of Ukraine while maintaining adequate oil supplies for the global market.

EU tentatively agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil

India has emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil behind China as refiners snap up discounted crude shunned by Western nations.

Indian refiners would continue to lift Russian oil beyond Jan. 19, the oil ministry source added.

Vessels of Russian petroleum that are loaded before Dec. 5 and unloaded at their destination before Jan. 19, will not be subject to the price cap, the U.S. said last month.

