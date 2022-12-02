AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US Treasury peers lower

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 01:48pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday, tracking US Treasury yields lower, amid caution ahead of US non-farm payrolls data and next week’s domestic auction.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.095%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.490% ahead of an auction for bonds with the same maturity next week. The 40-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.755%.

“The market was solid today,” said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

Traders’ cautious stance about a possible decision by the Bank of Japan to change its ultra-loose policy took a pause during the session, Sano said.

Speculation that the central bank will alter its yield curve control (YCC) policy, under which the bank maintains low borrowing costs, emerged again since data last week showed core consumer prices in Japan’s capital rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November.

JGB yields fall ahead of Powell’s speech, US data

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.250%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield stayed at -0.030%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.105%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 3 yen to 148.94, with a trading volume of 15,076 lots.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields track US Treasury peers lower

UN launches record $51.5bn funding appeal

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

Oil prices mixed on easing COVID curbs in China, firm dollar

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Read more stories