AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks close down on worries that COVID reopening, property recovery will be slow

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 01:36pm
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Friday on concerns that the country’s property sector is facing a prolonged downturn even with recent government support measures, while a reopening from years of strict COVID measures will be bumpy and uncertain.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 0.6% at close, and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both ended lower 0.3%.

Shares in Chinese real estate developers led the decline, falling 2.9%, while Hong Kong-listed mainland developers dropped 2.5%.

“The outlook on the (property) sector remains negative because of sluggish demand, and while the government’s new policies could ease funding constraints, they will take time to have an effect,” rating agency Moody’s said on Friday.

China’s property sub-index jumped more than 30% in November, as Beijing stepped up support to increase liquidity in the industry and stave off more developer debt defaults to get construction on unfinished homes moving again.

Moody’s also said risks to the stability of China’s financial system are rising on continued sluggishness in its property sector and an economic slowdown.

The financials sector dropped nearly 1% on the day. Stocks in non-ferrous metal and automobiles sectors also retreated 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively. Still, China’s CSI 300 Index climbed 2.5% for the week, logging the best week in a month, amid signs China is beginning to exit its zero-COVID policy.

China stocks end higher on Guangzhou Covid easing

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark jumped 6.3%. China is expected to announce an easing of its COVID-19 quarantine protocols in the coming days and a reduction in mass testing, sources told Reuters.

Analysts at Citi said “the government is clearly moving actively towards reopening instead of doubling down pandemic control measures”.

However, Nomura cautioned “the path to ‘living with Covid’ may still be slow, costly and bumpy”.

Oxford Economics said a full reopening in the second half of 2023 is the most likely outcome.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks close down on worries that COVID reopening, property recovery will be slow

UN launches record $51.5bn funding appeal

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

Oil prices mixed on easing COVID curbs in China, firm dollar

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Read more stories