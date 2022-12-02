AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks gain on Fed, Covid policy pivots

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks started December on a bullish note, tracking global markets amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes, and signs of some relaxation in China’s strict anti-COVID curbs.

China’s bluechip index CSI300 gained 1.1% to a two-month high. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, after jumping 27% in November in its best month in 24 years.

Asian markets were upbeat following overnight gains on Wall Street, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

Investors are also doubling down on bets that China is moving toward a reopening of its economy by relaxing draconian anti-COVID measures that have hit growth, disrupted life and work, and triggered protests.

Nuno Fernandes, portfolio manager for GW&K’s Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy said the impact of the anti-COVID strategy on the economy was becoming too great for the government to accept.

“So our expectation is that they would exit the dynamic zero policy, and that’s what we’re experiencing now. It’s the beginning stages of exiting that policy,” he said.

China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who oversees COVID efforts, said the virus’s ability to cause disease was weakening, state media reported. In Guangzhou, authorities in at least seven districts said they were lifting temporary lockdowns.

“Going forward, we believe that Chinese authorities are shifting to a ‘living with COVID’ stance,” ANZ said in a report on Thursday, adding “a full reopening could be possible before next March”.

China’s consumer stocks jumped to a six-week high on optimism over the signs of a wider re-opening.

Consumer companies “will greatly benefit from the re-opening of the economy, and so we’re going to see an incredible recovery in profitability for these companies,” said GW&K’s Fernandes.

Tech stocks in China and Hong Kong also rose sharply following a nearly 10% surge in Nasdaq-listed Chinese stocks .

China’s tech-focused STAR Market rose nearly 1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.1%.

Wall Street Hong Kong stock US Federal Reserve Asian markets CSI300

Comments

1000 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks gain on Fed, Covid policy pivots

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories