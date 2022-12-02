Cipher probe: FIA summons IK again

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in an inquiry into an audio leak related to the US cipher.

This is the second time the agency has summoned Imran Khan in the cipher probe. Sources said that an FIA Islamabad team along with senior officers from Lahore visited the former premier’s Zaman Park residence on Thursday and displayed call-up notices at the entrance of his residence.

FIA summons Imran

The agency has directed Imran Khan to appear before the inquiry team at its Counter-Terrorism Wing, Islamabad, at 12 pm on December 6, 2022. The summon said the agency on the directions of the federal cabinet is investigating the audio leak purportedly featuring Khan, PTI leaders, and the then secretary to the prime minister, regarding Cipher message received from Parep, Washington.

