FIA summons Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case and in an inquiry related to the audio leaks regarding the cypher.

Sources in the FIA said the agency had asked the PTI chairman to appear before its investigation teams on November 7 in the prohibited funding case and today (Wednesday) in the cypher case. The agency has also obtained arrest warrants of several suspects, including PTI leaders, Saifullah Nyazee and Amir Kayani.

