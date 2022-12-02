AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Google Play Store: Ministry agrees to online payment proposal

Tahir Amin Published 02 Dec, 2022 06:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has agreed to the proposal of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque with regard to evolving an effective mechanism for making online payments on the Google Play Store.

IT Ministry spokesperson Ali Kazmi, while quoting Haque, told media persons that payments can be made as per schedule and Google apps will not be closed. He further said that Special Assistant on Finance Tariq Bajwa contacted Minister of IT and Telecommunication Haque in this regard.

The State Bank was instructed to delay the implementation of the policy for one month, said Haque, adding that telecom operators have been given one-month time to implement payment procedures.

SBP engaged with industry to resolve Google payments issue: spokesperson

Within a month, the Ministry of IT, Finance, and the State Bank will formulate a plan of action with mutual consultation, said Haque, adding that telecom operators appealed to the Ministry of IT for assistance on the matter. A letter was written to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the payments and give a timeframe.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim took to Twitter and stated “relieved to see the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) issue progressing towards a resolution”. He thanked Haque, Dar, and Tariq Bajwa for ensuring Google Play apps remain available to Pakistani users. A whole-of-government approach is needed to strengthen the digital ecosystem, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ministry of finance SBP Google MOITT Syed Aminul Haque Google Playstore DCB Google Play app

Comments

1000 characters

Google Play Store: Ministry agrees to online payment proposal

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories