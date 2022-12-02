Google Play Store: Ministry agrees to online payment proposal

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has agreed to the proposal of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque with regard to evolving an effective mechanism for making online payments on the Google Play Store.

IT Ministry spokesperson Ali Kazmi, while quoting Haque, told media persons that payments can be made as per schedule and Google apps will not be closed. He further said that Special Assistant on Finance Tariq Bajwa contacted Minister of IT and Telecommunication Haque in this regard.

The State Bank was instructed to delay the implementation of the policy for one month, said Haque, adding that telecom operators have been given one-month time to implement payment procedures.

SBP engaged with industry to resolve Google payments issue: spokesperson

Within a month, the Ministry of IT, Finance, and the State Bank will formulate a plan of action with mutual consultation, said Haque, adding that telecom operators appealed to the Ministry of IT for assistance on the matter. A letter was written to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the payments and give a timeframe.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim took to Twitter and stated “relieved to see the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) issue progressing towards a resolution”. He thanked Haque, Dar, and Tariq Bajwa for ensuring Google Play apps remain available to Pakistani users. A whole-of-government approach is needed to strengthen the digital ecosystem, he added.

