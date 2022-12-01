Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka’s local currency debt rating to ‘CC’

Fitch on Thursday downgraded Sri Lanka’s Long-Term local-currency debt rating by two notches to “CC” from “CCC”, citing a probable local-currency debt default n the face of high interest costs and tight domestic financing conditions.

The South Asian country is suffering its worst financial turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948 as a result of economic mismanagement, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the Indian Ocean island’s key tourism industry.

Sri Lanka aims to restore growth to pre-crisis levels in 2026, a state finance minister said on Wednesday, with policymakers intent on meeting a December deadline to present proposals that might help unlock an International Monetary Fund bail-out

The ratings agency has affirmed Sri Lanka’s foreign currency debt rating at ‘RD’ or in default territory, reflecting the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.