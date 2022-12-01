Spanish PM office confirms ‘similar’ package to letter bombs sent to him

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office received on November 24 a letter containing an explosive device “similar” to the ones received by the Ukrainian embassy, a Spanish weapons manufacturer on Wednesday and an air force base on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said.

Russia won’t stop strikes until it runs out of missiles, Zelenskiy says

Security around public and diplomatic buildings are to be stepped up after a series of letter-bombs were received around the country, the ministry added.