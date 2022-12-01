AGL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
AVN 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
EPCL 51.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
MLCF 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.42%)
OGDC 72.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
TREET 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.63%)
UNITY 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,266 Increased By 17.8 (0.42%)
BR30 15,776 Increased By 15.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 42,463 Increased By 114.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,692 Increased By 59.9 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

J.P.Morgan cuts 2023 S&P 500 earnings forecast by 9%

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 01:09pm
<p>Photo: REUTER</p>

Photo: REUTER
Follow us

J.P.Morgan on Thursday cut its 2023 earnings forecast for S&P 500 companies, citing weaker demand and pricing power, margin compression, and limited buy-backs.

JPM strategists now estimate S&P 500 earnings per share for next year to be $205, down 9% from an earlier forecast of $225.

They also flagged that the S&P 500 index could “re-test” this year’s low of 3,491.58 in the first six months of 2023, as the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening weakens fundamentals.

J.P.Morgan sees global bond yields dipping in 2023

“This sell-off combined with disinflation, rising unemployment, and declining corporate sentiment should be enough for the Fed to start signaling a pivot, subsequently driving an asset recovery,” they said, adding that the index could claw back up to 4,200 by year-end, to reflect a near 3% upside from current levels.

J.P.Morgan S&P500

Comments

1000 characters

J.P.Morgan cuts 2023 S&P 500 earnings forecast by 9%

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Fast-scoring Crawley and Duckett take England to 174-0 at lunch

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Read more stories