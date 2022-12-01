AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PTI ‘starts’ preparations for general elections

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started the preparations for the general elections by starting work on the formation of parliamentary boards for Punjab, which will be responsible for the distribution of party tickets for national and provincial assemblies.

According to sources here on Wednesday, these boards will be formed in three regions, central, southern and upper Punjab, which would be responsible for the distribution of the tickets in Punjab. PTI Chairman Imran will chair these boards while its members will include PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, General Secretary Asad Umar, and the presidents and the secretaries of the three regions.

They said that the meeting of these boards will be held in phases next week under the leadership of Khan at his residence in Zaman Park. “As per the initial party’s recommendations, the successful members of the national and provincial assemblies in the general elections in 2018 should be given priority during the distribution of tickets. Moreover, tickets should also be issued to the senior party leaders who are not members of the assemblies, and priority will be given to the leaders and workers who were active during the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ March,” they added.

Moreover, the former Prime Minister will personally decide the distribution of all the party tickets.

