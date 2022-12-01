Subdued business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Commenting on the fluctuations in prices, Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 600 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 15,600 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15, 200 per maund and 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

