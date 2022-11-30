PPP will win Karachi’s mayor slot in next LG elections: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that his party would win big in the second phase of Local Government (LG) polls, and clinch the mayorship of Karachi, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the 55th foundation day of PPP at Nishtar Park in Karachi, Bilawal said that his party would resolve Karachi's issues after winning the upcoming local bodies elections.

The PPP chairman said that PPP is a national party that believes in politics of unity rather than hate and division.

Speaking about the murder of his mother, Bilawal said that didn't seek vengeance. “But that is not the politics were taught to do,” he said, adding that his mother always taught him to indulge in politics of love and of service to the public.

"The best revenge," Bilawal said, will be democracy and service to the people.

"This is why, after coming into power, President Asif Ali Zardari passed the 18th Amendment to devolve powers to the provinces, and released the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award."

Bilawal said his party has always done the politics within the ambits of the Constitution.