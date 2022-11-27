AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Pakistan

Bilawal quick to gloat at IK’s ordeal

Naveed Butt Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said his (Imran) demand from Rawalpindi is to get “selected again”.

Reacting to the Imran Khan’s speech from Rawalpindi’s long march, the PPP chairman said, “PTI face-saving flop show is anticlimactic.

Unable to pull revolution crowds, failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs, frustrated, resorts to resignation drama.” “Imran demand from Rawalpindi is not azadi but to be reselected. How long will KP and Punjab be used as political props?” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

