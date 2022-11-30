AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Journalists and generalists

“We are a nation of generalists.” “I don’t get you.” “We have a law minister who has a commerce degree,...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

“We are a nation of generalists.” “I don’t get you.”

“We have a law minister who has a commerce degree, we have a minister of petroleum who is a pharmacist, we have a finance minister who is an accountant, we have…”

“Don’t ignore the commonality.”

“What that they are all men?”

“Less generic than that, the commonality is that they are all nawalas, Nawaz Sharif’s protégés, who take a bite out of any government that he heads – physically or…or…”

“Or by remote control.”

“Indeed but for the information of you Khanzadehs The Khan also appointed many a generalist…why are you laughing?”

“The Khan appointed experts as well and need I add all those experts performed worse than any previous generalist with that portfolio – take Hafeez Sheikh who signed off on a very tight monetary and fiscal policy with the IMF that crippled the already fragile economy, take Nadeem Babar who crippled the gas sector, take the scion of accountability Shahzad Akbar…”

“So according to your thesis the generalists have proved less destructive than experts because?”

“Because generalists are less opinionated though that doesn’t apply to those who are closer to the seat of power and that includes close family members, family by marriage…”

“Don’t be facetious. But seriously what is baffling is Shehbaz Sharif’s very large cabinet…”

“It is an eleven party coalition government so each party wanted their pound of flesh.”

“Right but all important ministries are held by the PML-N right?”

“I agree there is the Ministry of No Portfolio held by Javed Latif…”

“Don’t be facetious that was due to a very high-level recommendation, nay an order (sifarish).”

“Indeed but did you hear about the falling out between Kaira sahib, a mild-mannered though given as good as he gets gentleman, and The Maulana.”

“No I haven’t heard, I thought Kaira sahib had a falling out only with Firdous Ashiq Awan…”

“Women can cry and get away with it, men have to use other wiles and need I add the wiles won out in this case but anyway Kaira’s current portfolio is Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan. Now we all know that The Maulana held a monopoly over…”

“Let me correct you, he held a monopoly over the chairmanship of the committee on Kashmir affairs not the ministry.”

“Right but as the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement…”

“But he lost in the last elections.”

“One thing that I have learnt from Pakistani politics: where there is a will there is a way my friend.”

“The will of the bestower must match the yearning of the bestowed.”

“How seriously not profound!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahzad Akbar Nawaz Sharif nadeem babar Hafeez Sheikh PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Journalists and generalists

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories