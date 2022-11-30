AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Trade tensions overshadow Macron’s showy White House visit

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2022 07:28am
WASHINGTON: French President Emmanuel Macron was set to arrive in Washington Tuesday for a rare state visit hosted by Joe Biden, but hard-nosed disagreements about US-EU trade will loom over the pomp and ceremony at the White House.

Due to Covid delays, this is the first formal state visit of Biden’s presidency and US officials say the choice of France for the honor reflects both deep historical ties and their intense current partnership in confronting Russia over its war in Ukraine. Biden will host Macron with a full ceremonial military welcome.

