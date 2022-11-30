Strategic Roadmap Initiative: PM Office team satisfied with progress made by FBR

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad on Tuesday informed the Prime Minister’s Office that the use of technology in monitoring business activities through Track & Trace System and Point of Sale Integration would help achieve the assigned target for 2022-23.

A team from Prime Minister’s Office reviewed the progress made on the Prime Minister’s Strategic Roadmap Initiative which focuses on service delivery in key ministries. The team, which included Sir Michael Barber, an international expert in governance reform, expressed satisfaction on progress made by FBR.

Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad apprised Barber that the FBR is achieving its revenue targets. Member Inland Revenue Operations, Amjad Zubair Tiwana briefed the team on the flagship initiatives for use of technology in monitoring business activities including Track & Trace System and Point of Sale Integration. Member Administration Faiz Illahi Memon reiterated that FBR remains committed to achieving the targets of Strategic Roadmap.

