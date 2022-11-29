AGL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
ANL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 80.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.46%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.11%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
MLCF 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.05%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
PRL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 21.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 145.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
UNITY 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 19.2 (0.45%)
BR30 15,807 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 42,269 Increased By 197.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 106.2 (0.68%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends at one-week low on China concerns

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 12:37pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei closed at a one-week low on Tuesday, as COVID-19 protests in several Chinese cities raised concerns about economic growth, while Eisai slumped after a report that a woman died in a trial of the company’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.48% to close at 28,027.84, its lowest since Nov. 21, while the broader Topix lost 0.57% to 1,992.97.

US stocks closed sharply lower overnight after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth.

“The Japanese market’s decline is all due to the China issue. The ongoing protests could trigger a slowdown in global economic growth,” said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Tokyo shares close lower

Eisai fell 6.22% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Honda Motor fell 1.55% after the automaker said its factory in Wuhan was still suspended due to COVID restrictions. Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 1.37% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.08%.

Leisure-related shares were strong, with department store operators Takashimaya and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rising 3.66% and 3.32% respectively.

Railway operator West Japan Railway gained 2.12%. Oil explorers rose 1.89% and were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Airliners rose 0.86%.

Japan's Nikkei share

