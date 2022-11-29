AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Fazal Sher Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others till December 9 in a terrorism case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing Khan’s bail plea in two different cases against Khan and others, extended interim bail of Khan till December 9 in one case and till December 17 in another case of violation of Section 144 against the PTI chief and others.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Baber Awan filed an application before the court seeking an exemption from personal appearance before it which the court approved.

Awan told the court that his client is unable to appear before it due to his medical condition. He also requested the court to extend interim bail of Khan.

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran’s interim bail

The judge inquired about the PTI chairman’s absence from the court hearing, and what city he was currently residing in. Awan told the court that the PTI chief was in Lahore, and he wanted to appear before the court personally.

Awan also produced a medical report of Khan before the court. The court questioned Khan’s lawyer that his client was present at a public gathering in Rawalpindi then why he is unable to appear before the court. Khan’s helicopter was not granted permission to land in Islamabad, Awan told the court.

