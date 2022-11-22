Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others in a terrorism case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing Khan’s bail plea extended interim bail till November 28 in the case registered against him at Tarnol police station.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Rai Tajamul Hussain advocate, filed an application before the court seeking an extension in the interim bail in a case of violating Section 144 and interfering in the affairs of the state.

The court approved Khan’s exemption application filed by his counsel on medical grounds.

The court also summoned a medical report of Imran Khan during the next hearing. The court extended Khan’s interim bail till November 28.

