AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CJ to take up petition today: Fearing his death in custody, Swati moves IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fearing his custodial killing.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear on Tuesday (today), Swati’s petition challenging the cases filed against him for tweeting against the senior military officers and wherein he has also expressed fear of his custodial killing.

The PTI senator has cited the Federation through the Secretary of Interior Ministry, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Balochistan IG Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, and the state as respondents.

He requested the court to direct the first four respondents to adhere to the “lego-constitutional and fundamental rights” of the petitioner as well as present the details of the FIRs registered against him throughout the country.

The petitioner also prayed before the court to direct the Interior Ministry secretary and the FIA DG not to shift him outside the court’s jurisdiction. It further said that the petitioner had “reliable information and strong apprehension of his custodial killing”.

He further said that in addition to his private moments being filmed and sent to the children of the family, the petitioner is being subjected to every possible inhumane treatment. He stated that the “malicious campaign” against the petitioner was “life-threatening and hazardous” and was ongoing.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that it was impossible for his client to know the exact number of cases registered against him on singular allegations. He added that as a result, Swati was unable to engage with lawyers and protect himself which was a blatant violation of his fundamental rights.

He informed the court that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) filed a case against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). In his petition, the senator said that he was subjected to the worst torture while in custody. “Azam Swati can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment,” read the petition. The PTI leader maintained that basic human rights should be ensured in his matter.

A day earlier, Swati was arrested and sent on a two-day physical remand for using foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad. He was arrested by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing. The senator was arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505, and 109.

He was also arrested under the same provisions last month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad High Court FIA Azam Khan Swati PTI Justice Aamer Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

CJ to take up petition today: Fearing his death in custody, Swati moves IHC

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories