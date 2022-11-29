Punjab govt’s ‘grow more wheat’ campaign concludes

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s ‘grow more wheat’ campaign concluded on Monday with the last of the awareness and guidance programme for wheat growers held at the Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, speaking as a chief guest, said that wheat is our strategic crop in which self-sufficiency increases the country’s prestige. He said that if we increase the production by 4 to 5 maunds per acre, then we can meet the food needs of the country. Farmers of Rahim Yar Khan are innovative and this is the reason why this district excels in crop production.

He further said that under National Plan to increase wheat production, subsidies are being provided to farmers at a cost of Rs12.59 billion. This year, the wheat cultivation target for Punjab was 16.5 million acres while the production target of 22 million metric tons has been set for which all resources are being utilized.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Tahir said that the promotion of mechanization is necessary for innovation in agriculture. The University is taking practical measures for this purpose. Director General Agriculture Extension, Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali said that this year, 50,000 students from universities participated in the campaign to grow more wheat.

The aim is the timely cultivation of wheat in a maximum area. Farmers were guided about the use of approved varieties of seeds and balanced fertilizers.

