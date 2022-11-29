IK’s decision to quit assemblies: Political parties ponder over ways to tackle PTI ‘threat’

LAHORE: Hectic political activities have started in the provincial metropolis following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve all the Assemblies.

Both the PTI and PML-N held consultative sessions in Lahore to chalk out future strategy about the Punjab Assembly.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz held a meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in which different options for future course of action were discussed.

In the meeting, it was resolved to use all options to stop the dissolution of Punjab Assembly which is representative body of 120 million people of the province.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has nominated PPP parliamentary leader Hasan Murtaza for holding talks to chalk out joint strategy and take political decisions to save Punjab Assembly, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar told media after the PML-N meeting.

“We would play our role in a peaceful manner for democracy and public mandate,” he said.

“We would use all legal and constitutional options.” He disclosed that a PPP delegation, led by Hasan Murtaza, independent MPAs and other groups will meet Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday (today) in which options of bringing no-trust motion against Pervaiz Elahi, asking the CM by the governor to get vote of confidence and imposition of Governor’s rule would be discussed.

He also criticised the Punjab CM and his son for poor governance. He said the speaker Punjab Assembly is playing into the hands of secretary Punjab Assembly. To a question, Tarar said that despite passage of four months, our appeal is pending in the Supreme Court. If the review is taken up, the Punjab government led by Hamza Shehbaz could be restored.

On the other hand, Chief Minister and Punjab government’s spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema told media that imposition of the Governor’s rule in Punjab is not a joke as the 120 million people will give the federal government a befitting reply that they will not forget.

“The PTI strongly demands announcing the election date without delay while the PML-N’s renegade head has fled from London and is touring Italy to avoid the law,” she said.

“It was communicated at the time of registering the FIR of murderous attack on Imran Khan that more than one case cannot be registered. Then why have dozens of FIRs of one case have been filed against Senator Azam Swati?” Mussarat Cheema said there is only an area of 27 kms under the control of federal government and it will not be able to win even 27 seats from Pakistan in the upcoming election.

