TDAP plans three expos, two fairs next year

LAHOERE: Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Shahzad Ahmed Khan Rajput has said that the period of January to June 2023 will be very active as TDAP has planned Engineering Expo, I-Tech Fair, Textile Expo, Food Processing Fair and expo for Women Entrepreneurs during this span of time.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood also spoke on the occasion.

The DG TDAP said that the Engineering Expo will be held in February, I-Tech Fair will be held in March, Textile Expo and Food Processing Fair will be held in May while Expo for Women Entrepreneurs will also be organised in collaboration with OIC and Islamic Centre for Development of Trade.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce has always played an instrumental in promoting trade and economic activities. He said that TDAP considers Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as its team as it has always received positive things from LCCI.

He said that Africa and Central Asia are the focus areas of TDAP as these are suitable and potential regions for Pakistani exports.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the role of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is very important in the economic development of the country. TDAP should take more comprehensive measures for the promotion of exports as well as the economic development of the country.

He said that it is the perfect time to give amnesty so that the precious USD, which the country needs, most, can come into circle.

He said that it is not possible to overcome the trade deficit without promoting the local industry. He said that a focused strategy has to be devised to reduce the trade deficit of more than 48 billion dollars, the current account deficit of 17 billion dollars and imports substitute. He said that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan can play an important role in this regard.

He said that there are immense possibilities of import substitution in the sectors like machinery, automobiles, electric vehicles, mobile devices, food, cotton, fertilizers and chemicals etc.

He said that TDAP has started a training program for the SMEs and exporters for their capacity building. He said that TDAP should organise a training session in the Lahore Chamber as well. He suggested that TDAP should establish strong links with Pakistani commercial counsellors abroad and share market intelligence reports with the business community.

