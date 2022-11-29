AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TDAP plans three expos, two fairs next year

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHOERE: Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Shahzad Ahmed Khan Rajput has said that the period of January to June 2023 will be very active as TDAP has planned Engineering Expo, I-Tech Fair, Textile Expo, Food Processing Fair and expo for Women Entrepreneurs during this span of time.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood also spoke on the occasion.

The DG TDAP said that the Engineering Expo will be held in February, I-Tech Fair will be held in March, Textile Expo and Food Processing Fair will be held in May while Expo for Women Entrepreneurs will also be organised in collaboration with OIC and Islamic Centre for Development of Trade.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce has always played an instrumental in promoting trade and economic activities. He said that TDAP considers Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as its team as it has always received positive things from LCCI.

He said that Africa and Central Asia are the focus areas of TDAP as these are suitable and potential regions for Pakistani exports.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the role of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is very important in the economic development of the country. TDAP should take more comprehensive measures for the promotion of exports as well as the economic development of the country.

He said that it is the perfect time to give amnesty so that the precious USD, which the country needs, most, can come into circle.

He said that it is not possible to overcome the trade deficit without promoting the local industry. He said that a focused strategy has to be devised to reduce the trade deficit of more than 48 billion dollars, the current account deficit of 17 billion dollars and imports substitute. He said that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan can play an important role in this regard.

He said that there are immense possibilities of import substitution in the sectors like machinery, automobiles, electric vehicles, mobile devices, food, cotton, fertilizers and chemicals etc.

He said that TDAP has started a training program for the SMEs and exporters for their capacity building. He said that TDAP should organise a training session in the Lahore Chamber as well. He suggested that TDAP should establish strong links with Pakistani commercial counsellors abroad and share market intelligence reports with the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI TDAP current account deficit women entrepreneurs Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood Pakistani exports Shahzad Ahmed Khan Rajput Textile Expo

Comments

1000 characters

TDAP plans three expos, two fairs next year

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories