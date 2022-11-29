AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slides on China Covid protests, demand worry

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Monday as worries about demand in top consumer China were reinforced by protests against the country’s strict COVID-19 curbs, but a weaker dollar earlier in the session helped to support sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $7,955 a tonne at 1700 GMT.

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China’s stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities.

“How long will the protests last, how will the Chinese government react? There’s a lot of uncertainty about China,” one metals trader said. “Growth in Europe and the United States is sluggish and the outlook is worse.” Industrial metals markets will scrutinise surveys of purchasing managers in China’s manufacturing sector, where activity is expected to have contracted further this month.

Chinese authorities have introduced a range of measures in an attempt to revive growth, but the recovery has been stifled by COVID woes and a slowdown in the global economy.

A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand. This relationship is used by funds to generate buy and sell signals from numerical models.

Copper prices have recently come under pressure from rising stocks in LME registered warehouses, which have increased by 17% since Nov. 10 to 91,200 tonnes. Metal not already earmarked for delivery and available to the market has climbed to 84% of total stocks, from 50% earlier this month.

Copper Copper prices LME copper market Chinese government

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slides on China Covid protests, demand worry

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories