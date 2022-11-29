APSEA seeks immediate release of oilseed cargoes

KARACHI: All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA) has requested the government and the minister for National Food Security and Research that their cargoes of oilseed imports be released promptly to avoid any losses to the country.

In a letter to the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, the APSEA has also requested for an urgent meeting to discuss this extremely crucial issue. APSEA reiterated that the real reasons for refusal to clear oilseed cargoes are not GMOs as it has been an implied fact well known to all concerned for many years. According to the Association, the decision to stop clearance is driven by mala fide intentions.

“We would like to forewarn that the delay will trigger an unprecedented crisis in the poultry industry – as being repeatedly conveyed by the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) to all relevant ministries including the MNFSR”, the letter said. This will create an unprecedented shortage of poultry products (chicken and eggs) as well as cooking oil in the country at a time of high food inflation and highly vulnerable economic situation, it added.

According to APSEA the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) has a history of unwarranted delays in cargo clearance that have cost the country dearly in terms of foreign exchange paid for demurrage charges.

In April 2022, DPP rejected a soybean cargo aboard MV Yangze 6 on grounds that the cargo contains aflatoxin levels beyond permissible limits.

“Our members moved the High Court of Sindh which ordered retest of cargo”, it said adding that the retest confirmed aflatoxin levels were below 10ppb whereas the earlier result for samples sent by DPP was claimed to be 25 ppb. The cargo was eventually released after a lapse of three months, costing more than Rs 500 million in demurrages.

The letter also mentioned that due to rising complaints against exploitation through fumigation, an inquiry committee, headed by the Federal Secretary MNFSR was set up in February 2022. APSEA was asked to submit some related information which it did despite being aware of the possible repercussions. However, despite clearly incriminating findings, the report has been swept under the carpet and no suggested actions were taken against DPP. It is also important to note that proper appointment for the post of DPP DG has not been undertaken in more than 15 years and the department is being managed on additional deputation basis.

The letter said that the ongoing blockage of oilseed cargoes might be an attempt by vested group to stop value addition in the country and start imports of soybean meal and oil, the end-products of soybeans. It is pertinent to note that under Rule 11(1) of the Pakistan Biosafety Rules 2005, applies not just to soybeans, but also to soybean meal which is its derived product. “Therefore, license to import GMO soybean meal must also confirm to our biosafety laws”, it added.

Pakistan has been importing around 2 million tons of soybeans annually for the last 8 years on regular basis from USA and Brazil under an interim arrangement between DPP and the respective National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPOs). Similarly, around one million tons of canola is being imported annually for the last 10 years from Canada, Black Sea and Australia. APSEA has requested the federal minister for National Food Security and Research to take notice of blockage of imported oilseed cargos and order to release the same cargos promptly to avoid any losses to the country.

