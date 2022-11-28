AGL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.45%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
AVN 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.28%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.45%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.14%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.85%)
FCCL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.75%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.89%)
FNEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
GGGL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.79%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.29%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.68%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.44%)
OGDC 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.01%)
PAEL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.27%)
TRG 144.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.01%)
UNITY 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.48%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -57.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 15,972 Decreased By -324.9 (-1.99%)
KSE100 42,445 Decreased By -459 (-1.07%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -170.2 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 11

AFP Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 10:43am
Follow us

YAOUNDÉ: A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde killed at least 11 people attending a funeral on Sunday, a local official told state media.

The victims had gathered at the top of a hill for a memorial service for five people when the ground collapsed under part of the audience.

"Some were sitting in a tent where there was a landslide early this evening," Paul Bea, governor of the Centre region that includes Yaounde, told state radio. He added that rescue efforts were ongoing.

The search had been suspended late Sunday evening before a planned resumption on Monday morning, a rescue worker at the scene told AFP.

Marie Claire Mendouga, 50, attended the ceremony but her tent was not affected by the landslide.

"We had just started to dance when the ground collapsed," she told AFP.

She said she "went to dig with my hands" to try to get people out from under the earth, and was still covered in the brown clay from the site.

Frantic search

The disaster took place in Yaounde's working-class district of Damas, on its eastern outskirts.

Four large white tents were on the hill's summit, at the edge of what seemed to be a ridge, beyond which the ground had disappeared, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Police pick-up trucks were hauling away bodies covered by white sheets early on Sunday evening.

A police cordon prevented journalists from getting closer to the scene.

Emergency services struggled to make their way to the site, as hundreds of people frantically searched for loved ones. Some in the crowd wept as emergency workers scoured the area.

By 10:00 pm (2100 GMT) the search had been called off.

A member of the emergency services who asked not to be named said the death toll remained at 11, and the search for more victims would resume Monday morning.

Eight die on Italian island after landslide

In the crowd behind the security cordon, tears were streaming down faces.

"I'm not sure if I'll be able to sleep," Mendouga said.

"You are sitting down, you have people behind you and afterwards, they're dead."

Landslides occur relatively frequently in Cameroon, but they are rarely as deadly as Sunday's incident in Yaounde.

Forty-three people were killed in the western city of Bafoussam in 2019, when a landslide triggered by heavy rains swept away a dozen precarious dwellings built on the side of a hill.

MENA Landslide Cameroon

Comments

1000 characters

Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 11

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories