Nov 28, 2022
World Toilet Day observed in Mardan

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 07:27am
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) and WaterAid jointly organised various events to observe World Toilet Day, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Awareness seminar, walk and painting competition were also organized in which students, faculty members of environmental sciences department, Pakhtunkhwa college of Arts and WSSCM staff participated.

The objective of these events was to raise public awareness about safe sanitation systems such as wastewater treatment, storm water management, hand washing and solid waste management.

Engineer Nasir, WASH officer WaterAid Pakistan, delivered his speech on aims and objectives of the seminar while Professor Dr. Dilawar Farhan Shams, Chairman Environmental Sciences Department (AWKUM) spoke on sanitation and domestic waste water treatment.

Associate Professor Dr. Shams Ali Baig (AWKUM) spoke on the issue of WASH operations, maintenance and sustainability in Pakistan, Ihsanullah WASH Officer UNICEF on role of community-led total sanitation (CLTS) in the improvement of health, hygiene and environment in rural areas of Mardan, and Muhammad Ishaq Deputy Manager WSSCM on provision of water and sanitation services in urban Mardan.

Dr. Cheng from UST Beijing delivered his speech on non-sewerage sanitation system application and development.

The speakers said that 3.6 billion people are living with poor-quality toilets and without access to safely managed sanitation which ruins their health and pollutes their environment. The day reminds people of taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

