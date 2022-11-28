World AIDS Day on Dec 1

ISLAMABAD: World AIDS Day will be observed on Thursday (December 1) across the globe including Pakistan to show support for those living with the disease and to remember those who have lost their lives.

The 2022 theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV”, said a report aired by a private news channel. Since 1998, organizations and individuals across the globe bring attention to the HIV epidemic and endeavor to increase HIV awareness and knowledge.

HIV continues to be a major global public health concern, having affected more than a million people worldwide. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the plague and support progress in HIV/AIDS preclusion, treatment and care across the globe.