Pakistan Railways reduces fares of freight trains

INP Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced to reduce the fares of its freight trains. The decision has been taken on the directions of Federal Minister for Pakistan Railway, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Spokesman of PRs said that fare of FBR container has been reduced to Rs1,60,000 with a decrease of Rs10,000.

Meanwhile, fares of all container stock from port areas to Lahore have also been decreased.

The PRs spokesman stated that decrease in fares was aimed at increasing trend of transportation of goods through trains.

