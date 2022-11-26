AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Overnight reverse repo (ceiling) rate to be 17pc

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday decided to increase ‘Policy Rate’ (Target Rate) from 15 percent to 16 percent.

Now SBP Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate will be 17 percent, i.e., 100 bps above the SBP Policy Rate. While, the SBP Overnight Repo (Floor) rate will be at 15 percent, i.e., 100 bps below the SBP Policy Rate.

Accordingly, the Floor and Ceiling levels for the Interest Rate Corridor are 15 percent and 17 percent p.a. respectively (i.e. width of 200bps).

Monetary policy: market expects no change in key interest rate

SBP said that it will continue to ensure that the money market overnight rate remains close to the SBP Policy Rate (Target Rate). These changes will be effective from Nov 28, 2022. Other instructions on the subject shall, however, remain unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP SBP interest rate SBP policy rate

Comments

1000 characters

Overnight reverse repo (ceiling) rate to be 17pc

Policy rate hiked to 16pc to quell biting inflation

Alternative energy: PM urges Pak-Turkish collaboration

Jul-Oct period: Rs241.26bn authorised/disbursed under PSDP

FDFF creation: Cabinet approves Rs100m technical supplementary grant

Energy sector: ADB sending mission for proposed policy-based loan

Turkish cos to take up profit repatriation, taxation issues with PM

PM, Erdogan hold one-to-one meeting

Pakistan delays 500,000 tonnes of wheat tender to 30th

SPI inflation up 0.48pc WoW

Read more stories