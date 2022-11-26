AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PM, Erdogan hold one-to-one meeting

Press Release Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on 25th November 2022. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Defence Production, Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and SAPM Fahd Hussain.

The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.

During the talks, both sides reviewed bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on the ongoing cooperation in diverse fields including trade and investment, defense cooperation, education, connectivity and health.

Expressing satisfaction on the positive trajectory of ongoing cooperation, they also agreed to take all necessary steps to sustain and strengthen the multifaceted engagement.

PM to interact with Turkish businesspeople: FO

While noting the vast untapped trade potential between the two countries, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to meet the target of achieving $5 billion trade in three years.

In this regard, they agreed to take robust follow-up action for the implementation of Trade in Goods Agreement that was signed in August 2022.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to explore avenues of furthering cooperation in the area of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

