Pakistan delays 500,000 tonnes of wheat tender to 30th

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan has postponed the deadline for submission of price offers in an international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to Nov 30 from Nov 28 previously, European traders said on Friday.

Traders said they had been sent a message by the purchasing agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) informing them of the delay. The TCP gave no reason for the postponement, they said.

Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat

Pakistan is believed by traders to have a substantial import requirement after massive floods in September damaged farm

land and crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock.

Wheat wheat crop wheat rates wheat price

