Karachi Zoo to be a recreational hub soon: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said Karachi Zoological and Botanical Garden is being developed a complete recreational hub as per international standards where quality food as well as wide range of entertainment facilities will be available for the visitors.

The construction of the food street in the Zoo is in the final stages, a special selfie zone has been made by installing colourful umbrellas on the food street so that citizens can come and enjoy the colourful environment.

During his visit to Karachi Zoo, the administrator said new enclosures are being built for animals to keep them in a natural environment which will improve their health.

A strategy has been adopted to complete the developmental works in a timely manner; the Sindh government is providing full support in this regard.

Senior Director Recreation Syed Raza Abbas Rizvi, Director Zoo Rashid Ali, Deputy Director Abida Raees and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Wahab reviewed the new enclosures made for animals and other developmental works in different parts of the zoo and directed to improve the sanitation situation further.

He said that very soon the route to the historic Mughal Garden will also be made through the Food Street.

Established in 1878, Karachi Zoo is not only a zoological garden but also an excellent botanical garden where two hundred years old rare trees are present.

For the convenience of the citizens, a new parking area has been constructed at the zoo, gate number five has been reconstructed and a pair of bronze lions donated by the Queen of Great Britain has been installed on Food Street.

Administrator Karachi said that new animals will also be brought to the zoo to make it a complete zoological garden of international standards.

He said the area of Karachi Zoo is about 33 acres, 40 percent of which is reserved for animals, birds and marine life, including mammals, birds, reptiles and fish, which are kept in 117 cages. While the remaining 60 percent of the zoo is based on lawns, ponds, Mughal gardens, canteens, amusement parks etc.

The development work in Karachi Zoo continues non-stop, the pond in the zoo has also been rebuilt where boats are also run for the people visiting the zoo.

Apart from this, an animal hospital and a fish aquarium have also been built.

He said KMC spends a huge amount of money in the Zoo, especially on animal food, medicine, maintenance and repair works and staff wages, etc.

