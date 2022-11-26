Austrian team briefed about NESPAK’s operations at home and abroad

LAHORE: A delegation comprising personnel of Austria-based companies led by Johannies Brunner, Commercial Counsellor of Advantage Austria visited NESPAK House, Lahore and held a meeting with Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director and senior NESPAK officials on Friday. Other Austrian delegates included Mag Dr Michael Premstaller from Premstaller Geotechnik, Florian Krail, Key Account Manager for Large Scale Projects of Doka and Usman Mohiuddin, Consultant from Advantage Austria. Premstaller and Doca deal in building-related large scale projects while Advantage Austria is the trade promotion organisation of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

Dr Tahir Masood briefed them about NESPAK, its services and operations in Pakistan and overseas. Joint collaboration between NESPAK and Austrian companies on future business opportunities in Pakistan and overseas also came under discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022