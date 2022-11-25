Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee inched marginally upwards against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:15am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.79 after an improvement of Re0.13 during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee had registered a marginal depreciation against the US dollar to settle at 223.92 after a decline of Re0.11 or 0.05%.

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to be held today (Friday) at SBP Karachi to take a decision on the key policy rate.

“The currency has been trading in a range between Rs218/US$ and Rs224/US$ since the last MPC held on October 10, 2022. However, the volatility earlier seen in the interbank rates has shifted to the open and black markets, where spreads have reached Rs8-10 on every US$,” said AKD Securities in its latest report.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $134 million on a weekly basis, clocking in $7.83 billion as of November 18, 2022, according to data released on Thursday.

Internationally, the dollar stood close to a three-month low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December dominated investors' minds and kept the mood buoyant.

The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and market expectations of how high the central bank could take them have been a massive driver of the dollar's 10% surge this year.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index stood at 105.94, testing its three-month trough of 105.30 hit last week. It was headed for a weekly loss of nearly 1%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Friday, trimming some of the week’s losses which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations of a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.

This is an intra-day update