Nov 25, 2022
Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers meet, review oil markets

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2022 09:50am
The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq met on Thursday and stressed the importance of adhering to OPEC+ output cuts that last until the end of 2023, the Saudi energy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Iraq’s energy minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani met Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on a visit to the kingdom which began on Wednesday.

The two sides also pointed to, “the ability to take further measures, if required, to achieve balance and stability in the market,” according to the statement.

OPEC+, an alliance that groups together Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members and their allies, including Russia, next meets on Dec. 4 in Vienna.

Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase: WSJ

In its last meeting on Oct. 5 an output cut of 2 million barrels a day was agreed.

Prince Abdulaziz said earlier this week the group remains ready to take further measures if needed to balance supply and demand.

