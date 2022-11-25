China helping diversify energy mix, says President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Chinese investment and contributions to Pakistan’s energy and power infrastructure were increasing the ability of Pakistan to diversify its energy mix of nuclear, hydel, solar and wind energy and helping the country to meet its ever-increasing energy needs.

He said that we should focus on alternate and renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, besides using efficient and critical technologies to minimise the emission of greenhouse gases from coal and oil-based energy sources.

The president expressed these views while talking to the General Manager of China Energy International Group Co Ltd, Lyu Xiufeng, who along with his delegation called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

During the meeting, the President was briefed on Neelum Jhelum, Dasu, Suki Kinari, Azad Pattan and Mohmand hydropower projects and Karachi K2/K3, Bhikki Combined Cycle Power Project, Jhimpir Wind Power Projects and M-4 Motorway projects.

Talking to the delegation, the president stated that CPEC was a multi-dimensional project, which was helping the country in improving its road, port and communication networks, besides promoting industrialization in the country and meeting its energy and power needs. He said that the smooth and expedited implementation of CPEC projects would ensure the realization of its full potential in a given time frame.

He said that the friendship between Pakistan and China was higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas and was being strengthened with each passing day. “Warm relations between the leadership and people of Pakistan and China form the bedrock of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Partnership,” he said.

The president also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government and the Chinese people for standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in wake of the recent devastating floods and appreciated the initiatives taken by the China Energy International Group for contributing to the rehabilitation of flood victims in the most affected areas of the country.

While expressing his satisfaction with the pace of progress of various power and communication-related projects, the President expressed the need to ensure the safety, security, longevity and soundness of the projects to realize their full potential for the people of the country.

He also appreciated the initiative of China Energy for focusing on and undertaking solar energy-based projects which, he said, were cost-effective, easy to install, and maintain, and gave clean and cost-effective energy.

While briefing the president, Lyu Xiufeng, General Manager of China Energy International Group, said that China Energy had its presence in Pakistan since the 1990s and they had been involved in 21 mega projects in Pakistan with a total investment of more than USD 12 billion. He said that China Energy had invested USD 3.5 billion in two projects in Azad Pattan 700.7 MW and Suki Kinari 870MW. He said that company was also keenly working for the energy stabilization, transportation connectivity and social prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

