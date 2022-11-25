GHQ doesn’t mind use of chopper by IK to reach rally venue

ISLAMABAD: The General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday formally informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it has no objection over the landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at Parade Ground in connection with the party’s Jalsa in Rawalpindi.

In a letter, the military suggested the PTI to seek permission from the Islamabad administration as the Parade Ground falls under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan sought the federal government’s approval for the landing and departure of Imran’s helicopter at Parade Ground.

Referring to the federal government’s alert, the PTI leader said Imran Khan’s life is in danger and use of a helicopter is vital to ensure his safe participation in Saturday’s public meeting.

There is no justification for creating hurdles in the landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at Parade Ground after GHQ’s NOC.

Khan, who is recovering from ‘bullet’ wounds suffered during an assassination bid, is set to address his supporters in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Earlier this week, the PTI had submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for Khan’s helicopter to be allowed to land and take off from Parade Ground till the conclusion of the gathering.

Speaking at a presser, PTI secretary general Asad Umar reacted to the Interior Ministry’s request to delay the party’s gatherings and long march in light of a threat to ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s life.

He said that everyone is aware that Khan is facing serious security threats, adding, “For Imran Khan’s safe arrival and departure from the rally’s venue, it is direly needed to allow his helicopter to land in Parade Ground”.

He said that the Islamabad administration is delaying the matter. He expressed hope that the IHC will soon pass a decision in this regard.

PTI senior leader Shibli Faraz accused the coalition government of creating hurdles to the party’s November 26 rally in Rawalpindi.

He said that 37 conditions were presented before the party for the public meeting.

“Does the constitution not allow the PTI to hold a public meeting,” asked Shibli Faraz while lamenting the conditions.

The PTI leader said that the government has refused to give permission for Imran Khan’s helicopter to land at the Parade Ground.

“It should be allowed to bring ambulances to Islamabad,” the PTI leader said, adding that Khan’s health does not allow him to travel normally.

