AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GHQ doesn’t mind use of chopper by IK to reach rally venue

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday formally informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it has no objection over the landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at Parade Ground in connection with the party’s Jalsa in Rawalpindi.

In a letter, the military suggested the PTI to seek permission from the Islamabad administration as the Parade Ground falls under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan sought the federal government’s approval for the landing and departure of Imran’s helicopter at Parade Ground.

Referring to the federal government’s alert, the PTI leader said Imran Khan’s life is in danger and use of a helicopter is vital to ensure his safe participation in Saturday’s public meeting.

There is no justification for creating hurdles in the landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at Parade Ground after GHQ’s NOC.

Khan, who is recovering from ‘bullet’ wounds suffered during an assassination bid, is set to address his supporters in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Earlier this week, the PTI had submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for Khan’s helicopter to be allowed to land and take off from Parade Ground till the conclusion of the gathering.

Speaking at a presser, PTI secretary general Asad Umar reacted to the Interior Ministry’s request to delay the party’s gatherings and long march in light of a threat to ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s life.

He said that everyone is aware that Khan is facing serious security threats, adding, “For Imran Khan’s safe arrival and departure from the rally’s venue, it is direly needed to allow his helicopter to land in Parade Ground”.

He said that the Islamabad administration is delaying the matter. He expressed hope that the IHC will soon pass a decision in this regard.

PTI senior leader Shibli Faraz accused the coalition government of creating hurdles to the party’s November 26 rally in Rawalpindi.

He said that 37 conditions were presented before the party for the public meeting.

“Does the constitution not allow the PTI to hold a public meeting,” asked Shibli Faraz while lamenting the conditions.

The PTI leader said that the government has refused to give permission for Imran Khan’s helicopter to land at the Parade Ground.

“It should be allowed to bring ambulances to Islamabad,” the PTI leader said, adding that Khan’s health does not allow him to travel normally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar Ali Nawaz Awan Federal Government Imran Khan Parade Ground

Comments

1000 characters

GHQ doesn’t mind use of chopper by IK to reach rally venue

PM picks Munir as COAS, much to IK’s chagrin

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Flood-hit farmers, traders: PMIC sets up Rs25m ‘business revival fund’

Urea import: ECC tells TCP to explore options

Forex reserves fall by $134m

Reko Diq project for development of Balochistan: SC

SC summons Vawda in disqualification case today

PM to interact with Turkish businesspeople: FO

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Read more stories