Ukraine grain exports sputter after extension deal with Russia

ISTANBUL: Ukraine’s grain exports have gotten off to a slower start after a UN-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and one Ukrainian envoy put part of the blame on Russia’s reluctance to speed up ship inspections.

Since the agreement was extended beyond Nov 19, no more than five ships a day have departed Ukraine, UN data show, down from previous weeks and months when up to 10 departed.

A UN spokesperson, Ismini Palla, said vessel flows were affected by past uncertainty over extending the deal, poor Istanbul weather conditions for inspections, and a rotation of new staff and inspectors at a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC).

The deal, between Moscow and Kyiv that was also brokered by Ankara, unblocked exports that were stalled in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports after Russia’s invasion.

It began in July and was extended last week through March, easing global food prices. So far nearly 12 million tonnes of grain and foodstuffs have been exported aboard 491 outbound voyages. But movements have slowed this month, partly due to uncertainty among shippers and insurers about whether Russia would agree to extend the agreement.

A total of 27 ships set sail from Ukraine in the seven days to Nov. 23, compared to 36 in the previous week and 38 between Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Only eight departed between Nov. 3-9, just after Russia briefly suspended its participation in the deal, curbing Ukraine-bound voyages.

Inspections by four-party teams of all outgoing and incoming vessels have also slowed in recent weeks - and are down sharply from the couple of days when only UN and Turkish officials worked during Russia’s suspension.