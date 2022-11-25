AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
‘PTI long march’ ICT denies permission to land helicopter at Parade Ground

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while imposing section 144 in the federal capital for a period of two months with immediate effect on Thursday, refused to permit the landing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s helicopter at Parade Ground during his ‘long march’ on November 26.

According to a notification issued here, the additional district magistrate ICT prohibited all kinds of gatherings of five or more persons, processions, and rallies at any public place within the limits of district Islamabad, including the Red Zone by invoking Section 144 of CrPC.

The notification said certain segments of society were planning to organize unlawful assemblies including processions within the jurisdiction of ICT which would disrupt public places and endanger human life and safety. This would pose a threat to public property and could lead to a riot or an affray including a sectarian riot within the ICT, it added.

Thus, immediate prevention and speedy remedy were required, and directions appearing were necessary to protect public life and property. Furthermore, the administration has also issued a notification in which this is stated that Imran Khan's helicopter cannot be allowed to land on the Parade Ground in Islamabad.

The district administration has given conditional permission for the public meeting on November 26 at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

As per the condition mentioned in the notification, only the rallies coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be allowed to pass through Islamabad limits. The notification further said that any kind of rally and public gathering is prohibited within the limits of Islamabad and the PTI rallies will be allowed to pass on the proposed route only.

The Islamabad administration has also issued three routes for the PTI rallies including, from GT Road to Expressway to Old Airport Road to Rawla Road to Murree Road to Jalsa Area at Sixth Road.

According to a statement of Islamabad Police during Imran Khan’s long march, Murree road will be close and the main junction connecting Islamabad with garrison city Rawalpindi and the rest of the Punjab at Faizabad will also remain closed during the PTI’s long march.

According to the police statement, the police will ensure the smooth running of traffic on other roads connecting the federal capital with other parts of the country.

