Imran to reach Pindi on Saturday despite threats to life: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar Wednesday said there is no doubt about the immense threat to the life of party chairman Imran Khan but even then he would reach Rawalpindi on November 26.

Talking to party workers who are busy making preparations for the PTI chief’s long-awaited appearance in Rawalpindi on November 26, he urged supporters to come out in the long march to fix the system which has been continuing for the past 75 years where Pakistan’s decisions were taken abroad.

He also lashed out at the government for making amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to get an acquittal in cases registered against them amounting to Rs1,000 billion.

Confirming that the venue would be Murree Road, he quipped that the people of Rawalpindi were lucky that this fight would be played in Rawalpindi.

Umar called on the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to gear up for Imran Khan’s arrival on November 26, and said: “Pindi and Islamabadiites get ready! The skipper is coming on November 26 along with the rest of the country”.

