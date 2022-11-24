PARTLY FACETIOUS: The 24/7 television challenge

“Nah nah nah poooh pooh…” “You are what? Two years old?”

“All the hype and the result was as per process…”

“It’s no wonder that court cases are easily won when the process is violated, where discretion especially discretionary powers are concerned judgments leave one side actively or shall I say in the Land of the Pure proactively dissatisfied…”

“And the range of pro-action is inversely related to one’s popularity and the numbers in one’s long march and…”

“I get it but going back to my intelligent comment…”

“I have reviewed what you said and for the life of me I can’t identify any intelligent comment.”

“Nah nah nah poooh pooh.”

“Dear Lord anyway I agree the hype on television about the summary of six names sent by the GHQ to the Prime Minister was…was…”

“As Shakespeare said aptly much ado about nothing.”

“Granted but live television 24/7 requires fuel.”

“I don’t see why they should get fuel when you and I are facing shortages in this cold weather.”

“While you and I can’t really procure fuel if there is none on the market, in 24/7 television the amount of fuel is proportional to how long the opinionated opinion-maker can stretch any argument….so my advice to you: shut up or put up.”

“I don’t know if I can put up anything.”

“Well I can, now we move on to the President sitting on top of the summary till beyond the 27 and…”

“OK, OK, let’s not go there. Tell me what would be the first act of the new chief whosoever he maybe.”

“I take strong exception to that statement.”

“Why? Will he purge the erstwhile inner circle within his institution, will he release the videos of The Khan’s family by marriage that reportedly The Khan would not like and will dismiss as doctored, or would he stay back and…”

“I don’t know but I reckon he wouldn’t have the luxury to do nothing but that is not why I took exception to your statement.”

“24/7 television will speculate on whether the president will sign off or not, I ain’t budging from that.”

“No not that, I take exception to your not making the appointment gender neutral.”

“But there are no women in the running?”

“It’s not politically correct.”

“Talk of shallow (mumble).”

“What did you say?”

“Sorry nothing.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022